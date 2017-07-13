DEVELOPING: Cosmo DiNardo’s Parents Subpoenaed To Appear Before Grand Jury

Joel Embiid: ‘I Want To Win A Championship Next Year’

July 13, 2017 2:17 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid wants to win a championship. That’s not surprising, every NBA player wants to win a championship, and Embiid — just 23 — will have plenty of chances (health permitting).

But Embiid, who attended Wednesday night’s ESPY awards, said on ESPN that he wants to win an NBA title…now. In 2017-18.

“I want to win a championship next year, so me saying that is — my teammates just gotta follow my lead and I got to put in the work every day and just keep getting better,” the 7’2″ center said.

If I'm 6'11, KAT must be 6'9 #TheProcess

A post shared by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on

Embiid has played just 31 games during his first three NBA seasons due to two foot injuries and a minor knee injury.

However, he continues to build his fanbase thanks to his phenomenal social media accounts.

Comments

