Joel Embiid: ‘I Want To Win A Championship Next Year’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid wants to win a championship. That’s not surprising, every NBA player wants to win a championship, and Embiid — just 23 — will have plenty of chances (health permitting).
But Embiid, who attended Wednesday night’s ESPY awards, said on ESPN that he wants to win an NBA title…now. In 2017-18.
“I want to win a championship next year, so me saying that is — my teammates just gotta follow my lead and I got to put in the work every day and just keep getting better,” the 7’2″ center said.
Embiid has played just 31 games during his first three NBA seasons due to two foot injuries and a minor knee injury.
However, he continues to build his fanbase thanks to his phenomenal social media accounts.