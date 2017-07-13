Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Cap’n Mark Getaway

BREAKING: Bucks County DA Announces Human Remains Found In Case Of Missing Men

July 13, 2017 7:00 AM By Jay Lloyd
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If summers seem too short, KYW’s Jay Lloyd has some thoughts about expanding it with multiple short getaways rather than one long vacation.

My sailing buddy Cap’n Mark Einstein likes to say that summer is as short as two electric bills. Mark is a retired school teacher and a charter sailboat skipper.

To make summers seem longer for teachers and to help them relax and recharge, we came up with 5 destinations within a three hour drive for 3 and 4 day getaways.

The first was the captains own Chesapeake Bay cruises from Rock Hall, Maryland.

crab royale Jay Lloyds Getaway: Capn Mark Getaway

Rock Hall Captain’s Cruise Photo Credit: Suzanne Einstein

“Get out on the water, look t a lot of the sights, feel the breeze,” said Einstein. You’ll find Cap’n Mark at Blue Crab Chesapeake Charters.

Other locations included Cape May, a natural for relaxation, water sports, dining and history.

kite 2 Jay Lloyds Getaway: Capn Mark Getaway

Cape May Beach – Photo Credit: Jay Lloyd

Then Lewes, Delaware to sample America’s early Dutch heritage along with a unique state park, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania for Civil War history and rural countryside exploration, The Hudson River Valley and finally, a few days in New York, the city that never sleeps.

barge bar view ny Jay Lloyds Getaway: Capn Mark Getaway

Lower Manhattan and WTC – Photo Credit: Kathryn Lloyd

—–

