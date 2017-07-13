GCPO: 2 Suspects Arrested, 1 At-Large In Human Trafficking Of 17-Year-Old Girl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three people stand accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl and forcing her to have sex for money.
The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office says it has arrested two men allegedly involved in the human trafficking of a 17-year-old girl, as one suspect remains at-large.
After a seven-month investigation, the Major Crimes Unit of the GCPO arrested Brandon Samuel, 26, of Gibbstown and Ali Brown, 24, of West Deptford. Joseph Samuel is still at-large. Samuel and Brown face multiple first-degree human trafficking and related charges involving an underage victim.
The GCPO says in December 2016, the three suspects who were residing at a Motel 6 in Gibbstown, forced the teen girl, who was reported missing as a runaway, into prostitution via the website Backpage.
The victim reportedly said the defendants forced her into sexual acts with multiple partners and she was required to give the money she made for it to the defendants, according to the GCPO.
The GCPO says it has filed a detention application against Samuel that granted requiring him to remain incarcerated pending the disposition of his case. They added that a detention application against Brown, who U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested in Paulsboro, is pending.
“These defendants are predators who exploited this victim in a particularly evil manner,” said Gloucester County Prosecutor Sean Dalton. “We appreciate all the assistance and coordination between our law enforcement partners, which will help hold these individuals accountable for their horrible conduct.”
If you have information on the whereabouts of Samuel, the GCPO asks you to contact Detective Greg Malesich at 856-384-5626.