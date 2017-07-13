Firefighters Burn Down House In Delco, For Research

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA (CBS) — Dozens of firefighters throughout the region gathered in Delaware County to watch and learn how a structure burns, in hopes of using the research to help them combat basement blazes.

Philadelphia’s finest were among them in hopes of gaining new insight.

Trained fire researchers carefully crafted a two-story house, only to burn it down.

Incredibly hot standing 25 feet from this – can't imagine what it's like for the firefighters @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/fJvF2p8cxg — Kristen Johanson (@KristenJohanson) July 13, 2017

“What we hope to gain with every burn is a better understanding of how fires behave in enclosed, below ground spaces,” explained Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.

In 2014, Philadelphia firefighter Lt. Joyce Craig died while being trapped inside a row house basement.

“Joyce Craig’s death was unfortunately one of many that we’ve seen,” said Thiel.



He says this exercise, known as a “burn,” will help to figure out how best to fight basement blazes, using 200 heat sensors inside the structure.

“That actually allows us to see almost in real-time what’s happening to the fire, what the fire is doing, what the heat and smoke and toxic gases are doing throughout the structure,” Thiel said. “We change particular variables: open this window, close that window. Open this door, close that door.”

Once the data is complete, a guidebook and video will be available to firefighting departments across the country.