2 Women Wanted In Connection To String Of Home Burglaries In Chester County

July 13, 2017 12:56 PM By Kim Glovas
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A series of three home burglaries in Westtown-East Goshen, Chester County has police warning residents to lock their homes and hide their valuables.

Homeowners told police their home on Gateswood Drive in East Goshen was entered as they slept June 23. The house was ransacked and a Volvo sedan was stolen. It was recovered a few days later in Southwest Philadelphia.

On July 8, two homes were burglarized. Homeowners on Bidefore Court said someone entered through a rear door and took a bag, keys, and a wallet.

Credit cards from the wallet were used at a number of businesses on Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia. Police have video of two women using the cards, and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

In the second case, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from a driveway on West Hilltop Road. The keys were in the vehicle. It has not been recovered.

