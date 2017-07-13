Cameron Rupp To Host Ruppapalooza, A Benefit For Pennsylvania SPCA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies catcher Cameron Rupp will host the first annual Ruppapalooza at the Pier on Thursday, July 27th from 6-9pm at Morgan’s Pier.
The event will feature Phillies celebrity bartenders, the Phillie Phanatic, adoptable dogs, raffles, games, music, and more. Rupp has also invited his friend Tyler Reeve to perform a small set.
The event will benefit the Pennsylvania SPCA’s life-saving mission.
“Animals and baseball are my passions and being able to combine the two has been a dream come true,” Rupp said. “My goal is to make Ruppapalooza an annual event, in which we take on a wide variety of animal-related issues and hopefully figure out a way to make a significant difference.”
Tickets for the event are $35 for general admission, which will provide one free drink, and all-you-can-eat baseball fare.
The $55 VIP ticket will additionally include exclusive access to the VIP lounge with the Phillies players.
To purchase tickets, or for additional information, visit: https://pspca.org/ruppapalooza/
For more information on Cameron Rupp’s love of animals: https://cameronrupp.mlblogs.com/so-whats-up-with-rupp-cb838b98504f