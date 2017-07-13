BREAKING: Bucks County DA Announces Human Remains Found In Case Of Missing Men

Cameron Rupp To Host Ruppapalooza, A Benefit For Pennsylvania SPCA

July 13, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies catcher Cameron Rupp will host the first annual Ruppapalooza at the Pier on Thursday, July 27th from 6-9pm at Morgan’s Pier.

The event will feature Phillies celebrity bartenders, the Phillie Phanatic, adoptable dogs, raffles, games, music, and more. Rupp has also invited his friend Tyler Reeve to perform a small set.

The event will benefit the Pennsylvania SPCA’s life-saving mission.

“Animals and baseball are my passions and being able to combine the two has been a dream come true,” Rupp said. “My goal is to make Ruppapalooza an annual event, in which we take on a wide variety of animal-related issues and hopefully figure out a way to make a significant difference.”

Tickets for the event are $35 for general admission, which will provide one free drink, and all-you-can-eat baseball fare.

The $55 VIP ticket will additionally include exclusive access to the VIP lounge with the Phillies players.

To purchase tickets, or for additional information, visit: https://pspca.org/ruppapalooza/

For more information on Cameron Rupp’s love of animals: https://cameronrupp.mlblogs.com/so-whats-up-with-rupp-cb838b98504f

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Guide To Suburban Golf Swings, Sips And Eats
Waterpark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch