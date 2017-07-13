Suspect Accused Of Punching Man With Cerebral Palsy Faces New Charge

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A new charge has been levied against a suspect accused of punching a man with cerebral palsy in the face.
The Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that 29-year-old Barry Baker has been charged with flight to avoid apprehension after allegedly leading law enforcement on a two-week manhunt.
Baker is accused of assaulting a man with cerebral palsy outside a 7-Eleven in West Chester on May 10. The incident was caught on video.
Baker turned himself in on May 22 and posted bail, but police say he then went on the run after failing to surrender to other charges that were pending against him.
Authorities say Baker was on the run for 10 days and was eventually captured on June 5, hiding at a hotel.
“On May 10 of this year, the defendant sucker-punched a man with cerebral palsy. Since that unprovoked attack, the defendant has been arrested for assault, had his parole revoked, went on the run, was captured, and now has been charged with flight,” said District Attorney Tom Hogan.
Baker’s fiancée has also been arrested for allegedly helping him flee and his father has been arrested for allegedly dealing drugs.