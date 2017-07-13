NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Woman Sentenced To Community Service For Posting Cosby Trial Video To YouTube

July 13, 2017 11:59 AM By Mike DeNardo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The sentence is community service for a Collegeville woman who posted video of the Bill Cosby trial in violation of a court order.

Anitra Burrows, 37, admitted recording the defense’s closing arguments in the Cosby case and posting them on her YouTube channel.

She told President Judge Thomas DelRicci, “I just figured this was my one time to have a video go viral.”

The judge called it a selfish and inappropriate act, before sentencing her to 50 hours of community service.

Montgomery County Deputy District Attorney Thomas McGoldrick called the sentence fair.

“He considered the seriousness of violating a court order, but he also considered the fact that Miss Burrows was very apologetic and that she admitted she made a mistake by doing what she did,” said McGoldrick.

Burrows is also barred from attending any future Cosby proceedings.

