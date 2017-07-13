DEVELOPING: Cosmo DiNardo’s Parents Subpoenaed To Appear Before Grand Jury

Police Investigating Missing 11-Year-Old Girl’s Death As Homicide

July 13, 2017 2:25 PM
Filed Under: Abbiegail Smith

KEANSBURG, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey say an 11-year-old girl reported missing has been found dead.

Prosecutors in Monmouth County said Thursday that Abbiegail Smith’s body was found around 10:45 a.m. near the apartment building where she lived in Keansburg.

Officials say her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Smith was last seen in her apartment around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. She was reported missing about an hour later.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

