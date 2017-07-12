Zeoli Show Log 07.12.17

3pm- In an op-ed published on Breitbart, Sen. Rand Paul stated that the new GOP Healthcare Bill does not repeal Obamacare regardless of what Republican Senators claim.
3:20pm- Former Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz said that he doesn’t believe Donald Trump Jr. broke any laws by meeting with a Russian attorney.
3:40pm- Businessman Aras Agaklarov and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya both deny having any knowledge of incriminating evidence involving Hillary Clinton or her campaign and that the media claims are made up.
4pm- Last night, Donald Trump Jr. appeared on Hannity to discuss his meeting with a lawyer who had rumored ties to the Russian government.
4:05pm- While appearing on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, Joe Scarborough announced he will be leaving the Republican party.
4:25pm- According to a George Mason University study, New Jersey is now the least fiscally responsible State in America.
5:10pm- While appearing as a guest on the Chris Stigall Show, Sen. Pat Toomey suggested that if we decide to socialize medicine we need to cover the cost through tax dollars.
5:20pm- Milo Yiannopoulos joins the show to discuss the politically correct culture and his new book “Dangerous.”
5:40pm- Chris Matthews mocked rural states for not being properly concerned about Russia.
5:45pm- On MSNBC, Lawrence O’Donnell stated that Donald Trump Jr. is in trouble for meeting with a Russian lawyer, but that Jared Kushner is in even greater danger of being found guilty of criminal activity.