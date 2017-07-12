2 Women Shot Dead While Inside Pickup Truck In North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in North Philadelphia are investigating after two women are killed overnight while sitting in a pickup truck.

The victims have only been identified as a 28-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman.

Both were shot and killed in what police are calling a drive-by shooting in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia.

Police say gunfire erupted on the 3000 block of North Lawrence Street just after midnight.

When police and medics arrived they discovered that red pickup truck parked and still running.

Inside the 28-year-old shot dead in the driver’s seat and the 19-year-old in the passenger’s seat.

They were both shot multiple times in the head and body.

At this point, it appears the shooter or shooters fired into the passenger’s side of that truck striking the victims.

Police are now interviewing eyewitnesses as they try to determine the number of shooters and attempt track down those suspects.