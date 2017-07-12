White House Adviser: Media Should Focus On Democrats and Leaks, Not Donald Trump Jr.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – White House adviser Sebastian Gorka, during an interview with Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, tried to deflect the issue of Donald Trump Jr admitting to meeting a Russian lawyer in the hopes of obtaining damaging information against Hillary Clinton during last year’s presidential campaign, saying Democratic party activities amount to much more of a scandal.

“He has released all his emails pertaining to this meeting and we’re still missing the 35,000 emails that Hillary deleted and used BleachBit to remove from her private server. That tells you the difference between the two political cultures on the right and the left. Us are transparency. On the other hand, we have the DNC, the DNC sending its operatives onto the territory of a foreign nation, the Ukrainian embassy, not just to collect oppositional research against our candidate during the campaign, but to coordinate attacks against our campaign. Now, that’s a story.”

Despite the release of the email from Trump himself, Gorka continued to insist there is nothing of consequence to the allegation that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government, saying instead that leaks of classified information should get more media focus.

“Let’s differentiate between different media platforms. The fact is we have the legacy platforms…This is a bubble. These are people who still cannot get over the fact that we chose President Trump on November the eighth. That is why they’ve obsessed for nine months on a story that is not a story. Let’s talk about other issues, let’s talk about the fact that Congress just, last week, confirmed we have had 125 leaks of national security import since we came into government over a period of 126 days. That’s seven times the leaks under the Bush administration or under the Obama administration. Now, why isn’t that of interest to places like the New York Times, CNN, Huffington Post, Politico? Why? Because they have a political agenda.”