USO Joins Forces With Sugarhouse To Send Care Packages Overseas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The USO, Sugar House Casino, and volunteers joined forces to show troops overseas how much they care about them.

Volunteers were treated to a performance from the USO show troupe as speaker after speaker thanked those gathered for their support of the Christmas in July as care packages to military personnel overseas.

Tastykake & Herrs potato chips some of the iconic goodies from the region that were being put into bags for the troops.

“It was an idea born out of the fact that this is a time we are recreating and having a good time whether it’s the Pocanos, the Jersey Shore, the Delaware Beaches, but we have folks serving overseas that are not recreating,” said Joe Brooks is President of USO of Pennsylvania and South Jersey. “We wanted those young men and young women to remember that we haven’t forgotten them while we are state side and they are serving us abroad.”

Monette Madayad knows first hand how it feels when receiving a care package as herself and other army reservist received treats when they were deployed in Qatar and Afghanistan.

“It’s a taste of home,” she said.

Dan Stevenson is with the Sugar House Casino.

“Sugar house wanted to be able to reach out and give a little bit of Philadelphia to our service men and women overseas and just show them that people really love and really care and really support what they are doing there for us,” he said.

About 1,300 boxes are going to Qatar, Africa and South Korea and will be in the troops hands in just a matter of days.