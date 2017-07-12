Police Searching For Missing Delaware Man

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS)—Police in Delaware are searching for a man they say has been missing since July 8.
Todd McKee, of Rehoboth Beach, DE, was last seen leaving his residence located in the 300 block of the South Boardwalk around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.
Attempts to locate McKee have been unsuccessful and there is a real concern for his safety and welfare, police say.
McKee is the partner of Welcome America president Jeff Guaracino.
On Facebook, Guaracino asked for prayers.
“I want to please ask that people keep my partner and my love Todd McKee in your hearts, your thoughts, and your prayers. I am so grateful to everyone for their support and friendship. Todd is missing and our hearts ache until we hear from him,” the post read.
McKee is described as a white man, 50 years of age, 6’02”, 220lbs., with red hair and blue eyes.
McKee was last seen wearing blue glasses, a black, collared, short sleeve, polo style shirt and blue shorts with white pockets and stripes on both sides.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (302) 524-1391.