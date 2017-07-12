The Dom Giordano Show: Cliff Maloney Jr., Dr. Sebastian Gorka & JD Mullane | July 12

9:00-Donald Trump Jr. releases emails with his meeting with a Russian lawyer.
9:35-Joe Scarborugh is leaving the Republican party.
9:45-Dr. Sebastian Gorka, joined discussing the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer and the ISIS leader, Al-Baghdadi killed in combat.
10:00-Cliff Maloney Jr. from Young Americans for Liberty joined discussing the fight for free speech on campuses.
10:20-NYPD Commissioner shames Black Lives Matter at officer’s funeral.
10:35-JD Mullane joined discussing the 4 missing teenagers in Bucks County.
11:00-Senator Rand Paul upset the Republicans no longer stand for repealing Obamacare.