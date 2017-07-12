NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

The Dom Giordano Show: Cliff Maloney Jr., Dr. Sebastian Gorka & JD Mullane | July 12

July 12, 2017 11:48 AM By Dom Giordano
Filed Under: Al-Baghdadi, BLM, Bucks County, Cliff Maloney Jr., Donald Trump Jr, Emails, Free Speech, ISIS, Joe Scarborough, Missing Teens, NYPD, Republican Party, Russia, Sebastian Gorka

9:00-Donald Trump Jr. releases emails with his meeting with a Russian lawyer.

9:35-Joe Scarborugh is leaving the Republican party. 

9:45-Dr. Sebastian Gorka, joined discussing the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer and the ISIS leader, Al-Baghdadi killed in combat.

10:00-Cliff Maloney Jr. from Young Americans for Liberty joined discussing the fight for free speech on campuses.

10:20-NYPD Commissioner shames Black Lives Matter at officer’s funeral.

10:35-JD Mullane joined discussing the 4 missing teenagers in Bucks County.

11:00-Senator Rand Paul upset the Republicans no longer stand for repealing Obamacare. 

11:20-Senate plans to vote on health care next week. 

