July 12, 2017 11:26 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The North Wildwood Police Department believes a theft suspect may be in the Philadelphia-area and they are looking for the public’s assistance to identify him.

According to police, the man is connected with a theft of a purse incident that occurred during Memorial Day Weekend.

suspect1 Police Seek Help Identifying Person of Interest In Theft Case

suspect2 Police Seek Help Identifying Person of Interest In Theft Case

Credit: (North Wildwood PD)

Police say the man may be operating a beige 2002-2004 Infiniti I35.

suspect3 Police Seek Help Identifying Person of Interest In Theft Case

Credit: (North Wildwood PD)

Police say transactions were made with the victim’s stolen credit card in Philadelphia at the following locations: Wawa stores at 3901 Aramingo Ave., 1300 E. Erie Ave., 6506 Frankford Ave. and a Lukoil gas station at 9418 Bustleton Ave.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person of interest by calling North Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-2411 or by contacting Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-465-2800 or by texting a tip to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office.

