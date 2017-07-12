Police Seek Help Identifying Person of Interest In Theft Case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The North Wildwood Police Department believes a theft suspect may be in the Philadelphia-area and they are looking for the public’s assistance to identify him.
Police: Woman Drove Drunk To Get Boyfriend After DWI Arrest
According to police, the man is connected with a theft of a purse incident that occurred during Memorial Day Weekend.
Credit: (North Wildwood PD)
Police say the man may be operating a beige 2002-2004 Infiniti I35.
Police say transactions were made with the victim’s stolen credit card in Philadelphia at the following locations: Wawa stores at 3901 Aramingo Ave., 1300 E. Erie Ave., 6506 Frankford Ave. and a Lukoil gas station at 9418 Bustleton Ave.
Anyone with information about the identity of the person of interest by calling North Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-2411 or by contacting Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-465-2800 or by texting a tip to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office.