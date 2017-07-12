Police Launch Investigation Into Facebook Video Of Fairhill Arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A video has surfaced on social media, showing Philadelphia police officers violently arresting a man for a drug violation in the Fairhill neighborhood.
In the video, posted on Facebook, three officers are hovered over the 21-year-old, as they place handcuffs on his wrists.
The incident happened Monday, shortly after midnight on East Elkhart Street, near Ella Street.
Eventually, authorities bring the suspect to a police SUV, and in the video, one of the cops picks up the man, swings him around and slams him to the ground.
The man remains hunched over throughout the video.
Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew says the Internal Affairs Unit is now investigating
“When we come in contact or we are made aware of an incident that requires us to look at it, we look it,” he said. “We initiate an investigation.”
Police took the suspect to a local hospital, but officials did not have an update on his condition.