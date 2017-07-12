Doylestown Native P!nk To Kick Off Atlantic City’s Summer Beachfest Concert Series

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Atlantic City kicks off its Summer Beachfest Concert Series Wednesday night with a performance by Doylestown native and three-time Grammy winner P!nk.
Live Nation’s Geoffrey Gordon says workers have been working nearly non-stop to build the stage and cordon off sections of the beach between Michigan and Arkansas Avenues.
“It’s a long process. It’s usually around ten days. It’s like building a little city. Not much different from what we do on the Parkway or with the Pope or Made in America. All the big events,” said Gordon.
For P!nk fans, Wednesday night’s concert presents a rare opportunity.
“It’s the only East Coast Appearance by Pink, which is a big deal. She’s from the region which makes it extra special,” said Gordon.
Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with the headliner scheduled to take the stage at around 8:25 p.m.