Planned Strike At PHL Suspended

July 12, 2017 6:26 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia International Airport, PHL, Strike

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A workers’ strike at Philadelphia International Airport has been suspended.

That’s after the group announced their plan to strike Tuesday night.

Hundreds Of PHL Airport Workers To Strike 

Airport workers at Newark International started striking Tuesday night and so did workers at JFK and LaGuardia.

Eyewitness News has just learned that the workers and the company they were striking against have entered last-minute discussions.

The workers had said the company refused to bargain with them.

Workers say they are ready to go on strike if the talks fall apart.

