Philly Soccer Show: Casa League Cup Final, Union Earn Point On Road

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are shifting gears a bit this week on the KYW Philly Soccer Show as we take a look at the amateur ranks in Philadelphia.

This week, KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Mike Servedio from the Philly Soccer Page spoke with Tim Hampson, president of the Casa League, the largest amateur soccer league in the Delaware Valley.

It consists of men’s and women’s leagues, over 30 leagues, and 7v7 leagues.

This weekend, the league holds it Kelly Cup final at the Union’s home, Talen Energy Field.

The cup is named after Shane Kelly, a Casa league player who was killed in a robbery attempt in 2011. Hampson talks about all the things he league is involved on the grass-roots level of game.

Then, Greg and Mike spoke about the Union as they earned a tough point last week on the road against Sporting Kansas City.

It was a bit of a white knuckle affair as the Union absorbed an onslaught from KC. But goalkeeper John McCarthy, filling in for usual started Andre Blake who is with Jamaica for the Gold Cup, stood tall and made some big saves.

Roland Alberg scored from the penalty spot to get the team a 1-1 draw.

The Union next play this weekend against EPL side Swansea City in an international friendly.

