News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | July 12

Chris discussed Donald Trump Jr’s explanation for meeting with a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign, the search for four missing men in Bucks County and Joe and Mika’s appearance on The Late Show. He spoke with Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey about the latest Republican efforts to pass a health care bill.
6:00 Philly.com: Don Jr and the email chain that devoured American democracy.
6:19 Donald Trump Jr talked with Sean Hannity about his meeting with a Russian lawyer and the release of his email chain discussing the meeting.
6:22 Jonathan Turley: Trump meeting with Russian lawyer was not collusion.
6:35 What’s Trending: All-Star game, Olympics, Amelia Earhart, Dumpster pool in Brussels
6:48 The search continues for four missing young men in Bucks County.
7:00 Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss being attacked by Donald Trump on Twitter.
7:20 Virginia Senator Tim Kaine thinks Donald Trump Jr may have committed treason.
7:49 Chaka Fattah Jr’s court hearing over a request for $1 million he claims was lost due to poor publicity did not go as he planned.
8:20 Chris talks with Senator Pat Toomey about the latest Republican efforts to pass a health care bill.
8:35 What’s Trending: Stranger Things, Alladin, Wiz Khalifa, Juggalo arrested