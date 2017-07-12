Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Festival Hits 142 Years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The weeklong festival in Hammonton, N.J. that boasts just under 15,000 residents expects to host about 70,000 visitors.
Already three days in, the Our Lady Mount Carmel Festival is touted as the “longest-running Italian festival in the U.S.” and it’s organized by Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society.
“There are all kinds of out-of-towners, people from out of state and Philadelphia. It’s all the Italian traditions of people coming to Mass, lighting candles, enjoying the food, staying for the procession, and some of them actually walk in the procession, said Frank Carrelli, Parish Council president.
Even though the week-long festival features food, amusement rides, a beer garden and free entertainment, this is first and foremost a religious celebration, said Louis J. Pantalone, president of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society.
A series of Masses and prayer services at St. Joseph’s Church have been set for Feast Day, which is Sunday.
On Sunday afternoon, a Spanish Mass is scheduled for noon, with confessions afterward. The Italian Mass is set for 2 p.m., with confessions afterward.
Admission is free to the festival grounds near St. Joseph’s Church on Third Street, but there are individual charges for carnival rides and food. The festival starts at 6 p.m. nightly with entertainment from 7 to 11 p.m.