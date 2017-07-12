Governor Tom Wolf Announces New Tool In Fight Against Opioids

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fight against opioid abuse is moving forward in Pennsylvania. Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced a new online certification to treat opioid addition.
Governor Wolf appeared at Clarion State University to unveil the online Opioid Treatment Specialist certificate program.
He said fighting heroin and opioid abuse is a top priority in his administration.
“It hits every age group, every creed. color, income level. It effects neighborhoods and communities and families all across Pennsylvania, all regions. And it has been incredibly damaging. In 2015, we know that 35-hundred Pennsylvanians died from drug overdoses.”
And he says numbers for 2016 are expected to be even higher. Wolf says the new 4-course, 12-credit curriculum will be available in the fall semester, and is available to anyone.
The governor says the program is especially needed in Pennsylvania, which was ranked number 4 in overdoses nationwide in 2015.