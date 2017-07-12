Flyers Prospects, Fans Enjoy Annual ‘Trial On The Aisle’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Maybe you can take a fish out of water but Wednesday, Philadelphia Flyers prospects left the ice for a day in the sand. And in the process, they took a big team-bonding step forward.

The Flyers soaked up all the fun and festivities at their 11th annual escape to the Jersey Shore known as the “Trial on the Isle” which was presented by AAA.

“This week is for them to develop their skills,” Jim McCrossin, Flyers strength and conditioning coach, said. “As Ron Hextall said ‘This is not gonna tell him who’s going to make or break the team but it’s how to make them a better player.'”

This family-friendly day occurred at Stone Harbor, N.J. as prospects and fans took to the sand and sea on the final day of the team’s development camp.

“They’re obviously extremely passionate,” top pick Nolan Patrick said. “It’s awesome to see their support with everyone down here.”

Events were held at various locations throughout the day, as the prospects and fans engaged in a sculpture building contest.

Players also raced along the beach. And there was a bubble soccer game to end it all.