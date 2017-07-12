WEATHER ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning For ThursdayCode Orange Air Quality Alert | Cooling Centers

Flyers Prospects, Fans Enjoy Annual ‘Trial On The Aisle’

July 12, 2017 3:41 PM By Don Bell
Filed Under: Philadelphia Flyers, Trial On Aisle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Maybe you can take a fish out of water but Wednesday, Philadelphia Flyers prospects left the ice for a day in the sand. And in the process, they took a big team-bonding step forward.

The Flyers soaked up all the fun and festivities at their 11th annual escape to the Jersey Shore known as the “Trial on the Isle” which was presented by AAA.

“This week is for them to develop their skills,” Jim McCrossin, Flyers strength and conditioning coach, said. “As Ron Hextall said ‘This is not gonna tell him who’s going to make or break the team but it’s how to make them a better player.'”

3-Sport Athlete Earns Full Academic Ride To Ivy League School

This family-friendly day occurred at Stone Harbor, N.J. as prospects and fans took to the sand and sea on the final day of the team’s development camp.

“They’re obviously extremely passionate,” top pick Nolan Patrick said. “It’s awesome to see their support with everyone down here.”

Events were held at various locations throughout the day, as the prospects and fans engaged in a sculpture building contest.

Players also raced along the beach. And there was a bubble soccer game to end it all.

More from Don Bell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Guide To Suburban Golf Swings, Sips And Eats
Waterpark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch