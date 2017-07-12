Family: Teen Girl Electrocuted Using Cellphone In Bathtub

TEXAS (CBS) — A tragic accident claimed the life of a teenager from Texas.
Family says 14-year-old Madison Coe was electrocuted while trying to use her cell phone in the bathtub.
Authorities say the cellphone, was plugged into a bathroom wall outlet at the time of the accident.
Madison’s devastated family now wants to warn others of the danger.
“We want something good to come out of this, and we want awareness of not using your cellphone in the bathroom while it’s plugged in and charging,” said grandmother Donna O’Guinn.
The 8th grader was on her way to high school, she played basketball and was in her school band.
A memorial service for Madison will be held on Saturday.