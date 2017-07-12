Dunkin’ Donuts Donation To Philabundance Brings Partnership To A Milestone

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dunkin Donuts and Philabundance have been partners for years, and Wednesday’s donation from Dunkin’ Donuts pushed the partnership to a milestone.

This $100,000 check brings the total donation from Dunkin’ Donuts to $1 million. Philabundance executive director Glenn Bergman says it comes at a time when they need it most.

“Donations are usually down in the summer when people are away, and the other thing is children are out of school. Many children get their meals at school,” said Bergman.

The money will go directly to Philbundance’s Backpack program, which helps fill the gaps at home for hungry kids.

“So in this area alone, we estimate about 300,000 children are in need of finding another place for their daily meal.”

Tom Sheker with Dunkin says the two make a great team.

“Philabundance does a great job in getting out in the community and helping those in need. At Dunkin Donuts, we’re very passionate about being involved in our communities,” said Sheker.

At Philabundance, every dollar donated helps provide two meals.