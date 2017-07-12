WEATHER ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning For ThursdayCode Orange Air Quality Alert | Cooling Centers

Video Shows Humane Society Rescuing Detroit Puppies

July 12, 2017 9:51 PM
Filed Under: Animals, Humane Society, pets

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan Humane Society workers have rescued 11 puppies in Detroit.

The rescue occurred Wednesday after the city was hit by heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

Humane Society staffers Chris Ouwerkerk and Pam Dybowski say they feared the puppies might drown if water filled the hole where they were hiding from the weather.


The agency posted a 33-minute video of the rescue effort that shows Ouwerkerk reaching into the hole and struggling to grab the yelping, mud-caked pups and pulling them out one by one.

The Humane Society set traps near the home in hopes of catching the mother of the puppies and reuniting her with her litter.

