WEATHER ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning For ThursdayCode Orange Air Quality Alert | Cooling Centers

DEP Issues Code Orange Air Quality Alert For Thursday

July 12, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: Delware, DEP, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality alert for Thursday, July 13, for Philadelphia and the surrounding area.

Officials say temperatures in the middle 90s, mostly sunny conditions with light winds, and thunderstorms holding off until evening will act to create code ORANGE conditions.

Weather Blog: Excessive Heat Warning In Effect For Thursday

Elevated ozone levels are expected to last only one day. Friday’s weather forecast indicates increased clouds and higher chance of thunderstorms, with air quality further improving into the weekend.

Young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

