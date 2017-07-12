Police Gear Up For Day 4 Of Search For Missing Men

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) –– Officials are keeping information close to the vest as they continue the hunt for four men who vanished last week.

Their search still centers on a Solebury township farm. KYW Suburban Bureau Chief Jim Melwert reports:

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub says they are combing over the 90-plus acre property.

Person Of Interest In Missing Men Case Released On $1 Million Bail

“Anything from major construction equipment all the way down to the finest sifting equipment that you can imagine,” said Weintraub.

A 20-year-old Bensalem man, Cosmo Dinardo has been labeled a person of interest. He was taken into custody on an unrelated gun charge, with bail set at $1-million.

“But sometimes the chasm between being a person of interest and being a person that’s actually accused or arrested or convicted of a crime is so wide that we even cross it,” said Weintraub.

Dinardo’s parents own the property police are searching, but Weintraub won’t get any more specific about why they’re focused on him.

Authorities say they’re following up on great leads as they search for 19-year-old Jimi Patrick from Newtown, 21-year-old Tom Meo from Plumstead, 19-year-old Dean Finnochiaro from Middletown, and 22-year-old Mark Sturgis from Pennsburg.