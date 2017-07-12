BREAKING: Bucks County DA Says Cosmo DiNardo Back In Custody For Stealing Missing Man's Car

2 Schools To Join Philadelphia’s Community Schools Initiative

July 12, 2017 2:30 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: Community Schools Initiative, KYW Newsradio 1060, Pat Loeb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two more Philadelphia public schools will become “community schools,” with an infusion of extra services for students and their families. The expansion is smaller than was planned.

Community schools are one part of Mayor Jim Kenney’s anti-poverty program, designated for funding from the beverage tax. They launched last year with nine schools and Kenney had hoped to add five more this year.

“Unfortunately the ongoing, ad nauseum litigation against the Philadelphia beverage tax means we can’t expand at that rate right now. And this is very frustrating,” he said.

Kenney settled for two: Samuel Gompers Elementary and George Washington High School, where senior Sana Ahmadi says students are excited.

“We can’t wait to see the positive impact it will have on the student body,” said Ahmadi.

Though the smaller expansion is a disappointment, Council President Darrell Clarke says it’s still a step forward.

“To stand here today and be in a position to talk about the next round is a very exciting thing,” said Clarke.

The schools will decide which services they need most. Last year, schools provided food, clothing, job connections, counseling and adult education, among other things.

More from Pat Loeb
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Guide To Suburban Golf Swings, Sips And Eats
Waterpark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch