Zeoli Show Log 07.11.17

July 11, 2017 6:06 PM By Rich Zeoli
3pm- Earlier today, Donald Trump Jr. released a series of emails he had with a Russian lawyer involving damaging information about Hillary Clinton. The emails have fueled claims of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents.

3:10pm- While appearing on Fox News, law professor Jonathon Turley stated that Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer is not an act of treason. 

3:50pm- NJ Gov. Chris Christie started day 2 of his radio audition at New York’s WFAN. 

4pm- Sen. Tim Kaine said that he believes Donald Trump Jr. may have committed treason when he met with a Russian lawyer.

4:05pm- According to reports, a DNC operative worked with Ukrainian government officials in an effort to unearth harmful information about Donald Trump and his campaign. 

4:20pm- During a speech, Sen. Bernie Sanders compared the GOP Senate Healthcare Bill to the terrorist attacks on September 11th.

4:35pm- On CBS This Morning, John Dickerson said that Donald Trump Jr. may not have colluded with Russia but he was at least open to the idea.

5pm- While appearing on MSNBC, former Clinton Campaign Manager John Podesta said that more and more information is coming to light linking the Trump team to Russian officials.  

5:40pm- On Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski explained that she believed everyone in the Trump White House is under a spell. 

5:45pm- MSNBC’s Joan Walsh claimed that the dress Ivanka Trump wore to the G20 Summit made her look like property.

 

