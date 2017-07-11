NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Woman Accused Of Setting Boyfriend On Fire, Dousing Him With Urine

July 11, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Attempted Murder, Leigh Ann Sepelyak, Penn Hills, Urine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sometimes love hurts. It can even leave you heartbroken. But a 38-year-old woman had a burning desire to see her love…burn.

According to a TribLive.com report, a western Pennsylvania woman allegedly poured gasoline on her boyfriend and set him on fire, while he was sleeping in the basement of the couple’s home.

Leigh Ann Sepelyak, 38, is also accused of pouring urine on him to put out the flames.

Dying Judge Officiates Daughter’s Wedding From Hospital Bed

The incident reportedly happened in Penn Hills, Allegheny County, early Monday morning, after the boyfriend went to sleep following an argument between the couple.

Sepelyak faces an attempted homicide charge.

The boyfriend received treatment for his burns, but he is expected to recover, according to the report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Guide To Suburban Golf Swings, Sips And Eats
Waterpark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch