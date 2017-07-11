Woman Accused Of Setting Boyfriend On Fire, Dousing Him With Urine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sometimes love hurts. It can even leave you heartbroken. But a 38-year-old woman had a burning desire to see her love…burn.
According to a TribLive.com report, a western Pennsylvania woman allegedly poured gasoline on her boyfriend and set him on fire, while he was sleeping in the basement of the couple’s home.
Leigh Ann Sepelyak, 38, is also accused of pouring urine on him to put out the flames.
The incident reportedly happened in Penn Hills, Allegheny County, early Monday morning, after the boyfriend went to sleep following an argument between the couple.
Sepelyak faces an attempted homicide charge.
The boyfriend received treatment for his burns, but he is expected to recover, according to the report.