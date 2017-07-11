Former Lehigh County Teacher Charged With Inappropriate Contact With Students

July 11, 2017 11:03 AM By Stephanie Ballesteros
WHITEHALL, Pa. (CBS) — A former Lehigh County teacher is accused of having inappropriate contact with at least three underage students.

Investigators say 29-year-old David Andrew Borghesani allegedly exchanged numerous nude photos via Snapchat with underage students while he was a teacher at Whitehall High School in 2016.

According to court documents, Borghesani allegedly messaged one of the victims that “he wished to have sexual intercourse with her and also sent her a video of him masturbating.”

Borghesani resigned from his position at Whitehall High School in February 2017.

He has since been charged with one count each of unlawful contact with a minor, a felony of the third degree, and corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

 

