The Dom Giordano Show: Amy Rosenberg & Ali Ranger | July 11

July 11, 2017 12:00 PM By Dom Giordano
9:00-Majority of Republicans have a negative view on college.

9:05-Support for police back to the national average. 

9:20-Reports of ISIS leader, Al-Baghdadi, killed.

10:00-Philadelphia Inquirer staff writer, Amy Rosenberg, joined discussing what is a shoobie.

10:25-Governor Christie get berated on WFAN. 

10:50-Are we all snowflakes? 

11:00-Bishop Shanahan High School rolls back their knee sock rules for women. 

11:20-Donald Trump Jr. releases the email chain with the Russian lawyer he met. 

11:35-Ali Chandra joined discussing the outrage she has recieved after posting her son’s hospital bill.

