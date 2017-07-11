Temple’s ‘Community Day’ Teaches Kids Non-Traditional Sports While Giving Life Lessons

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This North Philadelphia sports camp says it’s aiming to at teach kids lessons on and off the field.

Temple University played host to nearly 100 kids from the Yorktown neighborhood, for its annual “Community Day.”

.@JustinUdo checked out @TempleUniv community event engaging younger kids on unique sports! More coming up on @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/xleoHp7LX1 — Holli Stephens (@wordsbyholli) July 11, 2017

Mary McElroy with Temple University says the one-day multi-sport camp for 4th through 8th graders is meant to get the kids up, active, and to teach them about organized sports.

“We love the chance to expose them to non traditional sports like a lacrosse, like a rowing, like gymnastics,” she said.

Faith says she’s having a ball playing a bunch of sports she has never tried before.

“I’m learning how to do sports the right way,” she said.

Bonnie Rosen is the university head lacrosse coach, she and more than a half-dozen other Temple coaches were on hand to teach the kids.

“To me it’s all about how if you could love playing sport you can find a lot of love and passion in life.”

Rosen says not only does she want to expose the kids to a new sport, she also wants them to learn teamwork.