Authorities Continue Search For Missing Bucks County Men

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are still searching for the four young men from Bucks County who went missing last week.

Investigators, who believe there was foul play, are once again focusing on a property in Solebury Township.

There is an all-hands on deck approach to this investigation, including help from the FBI.

And as authorities continue to investigate this property, Solebury Township Police say there will be delays on Route 202 between Street and Aquetong Roads.

Why all the attention and resources on this property? Police haven’t said, but they did arrest the son of the property owner, 20-year-old Cosmo Dinardo is in jail on a $1 million bail.

Authorities have him for a gun possession charge that dates back to February.

Is he connected to the missing men? Authorities haven’t said. They also searched a property in Bensalem that the Dinardo family owns.

Authorities say they’re following up on great leads as they search for 19-year-old Jimi Patrick from Newtown, 21-year-old Tom Meo from Plumstead, 19-year-old Dean Finnochiaro from Middletown, and 22-year-old Mark Sturgis from Pennsburg.