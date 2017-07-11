CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Teens Ransack, Steal From Church Bowling Alley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of what appears to be teenagers repeatedly broke into a South Philadelphia church-run bowling alley over the weekend.

Surveillance video shows the group spending hours ransacking and stealing, costing Saint Monica’s church thousands of dollars in damage and theft, plus loss of business during the cleanup.

“We have kids in here all the time, but I’ve never seen any of these ever,” said one manager of the bowling alley, while showing CBS3 the video.

The people in the video broke in once on Friday, and three times on Saturday, before anyone realized what happened. In all, up to seven individuals came and went after somehow getting through a locked door of Saint Monica’s gymnasium. Then they cut through an inside padlock to get to the bowling alley.

At first the trespassers mainly messed around.

“They’re not damaging anything at this point,” said the manager while reviewing video. “They are pretty much hanging out, bowling, playing with things. The one gentleman on camera is making a rap video.”

However, then they started stealing. Some made their way into a back office to take cash and a laptop. Others broke into various machines, including vending machines and a change machine with about $1,500 of cash and change still inside.

“It’s devastating to us,” the manager said. “We were supposed to have day cares here all day, but instead, we’re changing locks and [cleaning up] and losing revenue.”

If you recognize anyone in the video, please call Philadelphia Police.