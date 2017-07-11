Police: Man Robbed, Shot Wendy’s Customer Across From Police Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are trying to find a man they say robbed and shot a Wendy’s customer across the street from a North Philadelphia police station.
It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday at the Wendy’s on Broad Street and Champlost Avenue.
The victim told officers he was about to order at the drive-thru when a man walked up to his car and pointed a rifle at his window.
The police department’s 35th District is across the street.
“The 57-year-old victim gave up $7, and the victim then grabbed the barrel of the rifle that’s when the perpetrator fired one shot, striking the victim in his hand,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small. “This individual either did not know that the police station was there or did not care.”
The victim is in stable condition.
It’s still unclear if the shooter was carrying an actual rifle or possibly a BB gun or pellet gun.