Officials Announce Resurfacing Plans For Ben Franklin Bridge, How Long It Will Last

July 11, 2017 4:23 PM By Mike DeNardo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Plans are in the works for a complete repaving of the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Delaware River Port Authority CEO John Hanson says the last time the Ben Franklin Bridge was repaved was in 2004.

“That surfacing is reaching the end of its useful life, as evidenced by potholes, ruts, and even some sliding as it fails to adhere to the deck surface,” he said.

Hanson says not only will the entire surface be repaved, but the underlying finger joints and expansion joints also will be replaced in the $30 million project.

The work isn’t expected to begin until the spring of 2019, and it’ll last for two years.

Hanson says there will NOT be a total bridge shutdown. It’s likely two or three lanes will be closed during off-peak hours.

