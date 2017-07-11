New Program To Allow Philly Students To Earn College Credits While Attending High School

DEVELOPING: Person Of Interest Named As Authorities Search For Missing Bucks County Men

July 11, 2017 11:40 AM By Dan Wing
Filed Under: Community College of Philadelphia, Dan Wing, KYW Newsradio 1060, Middle College Program, Summer Bridge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of more than 120 students are the first in Philadelphia’s history to take part in a program that will allow them to earn college credits while they attend high school.

On Tuesday, Students of the Parkway Center City Middle College were meeting for what’s called the ‘Summer Bridge,’ a 5-week orientation program at the Community College of Philadelphia to get them ready for a mix of college and high school classes they’ll take at Parkway starting this fall.

“Not only do these young people finish with an associate’s degree or 61 college credits, but it’s like getting six years of education in 4, and those four just happen to be their high school experience,” said Superintendent Dr. William Hite.

Hite says the program is the first of its kind in Philadelphia, and the only one currently offered in Pennsylvania.

Any high school student in Philadelphia can apply, but only around 120 will be accepted each year.

