Living With Rosacea

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fifteen million Americans suffer from a condition called rosacea.
You may not know what rosacea is, but you will recognize the symptoms.
People with rosacea suffer from long-term redness of the cheeks, nose and skin.
There is a suspected link between hot and spicy foods and alcohol that can cause some of the symptoms, but these are definitely not the only causes.
Many never touch alcohol but have rosacea. In certain people, overproduction of two inflammatory proteins and their subsequent interaction lead to the rise of a third protein that causes rosacea.
If you suffer from rosacea, your dermatologist has treatments that can help.
In addition there are over the counter products that can mask the redness if it bothers you.