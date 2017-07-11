Double-Shooting In Germantown Leaves Innocent Woman Critically Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are trying to identify a suspect and a motive in a double shooting in Germantown that left an innocent woman critically injured.
Authorities tell Eyewitness News more than 30 shots were fired along the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say a 22-year-old woman had just walked out of a Chinese take-out restaurant when she was shot in the back.
A 25-year-old man was also shot in the back. He’s in stable condition.
About 30-minutes prior, officers were investigating a shooting, less than a mile away, on the 5200 block of Germantown Avenue.
Police say a 19-year-old woman was found near Bringhurst Street with a gunshot wound to the foot. She is hospitalized in stable condition.
Police are still trying to determine if these two shootings are connected.