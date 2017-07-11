‘He Was Normal Up Until Last Year’: Friend Of Person Of Interest In Case Of 4 Missing Men

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP)–Authorities say a person of interest in the case of four missing Pennsylvania men who had been jailed on an unrelated gun charge has been released after posting bail.

A post on the Bucks County District Attorney’s Twitter feed Tuesday night says 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo has been released after posting 10 percent of his $1 million bail in cash.

DiNardo, whose family owns a sprawling farm property that has become the center of the search for the missing men, was arrested on Monday for illegally possessing a 20-gague shotgun and ammunition.

Officials would not call him a suspect in the case but said he was a person of interest and asked a judge to set his bail at $1 million for fear he was a flight risk.

According to police, DiNardo has a history of mental illness. Police sources tell CBS3 that DiNardo has exhibited violent tendencies.

Person Of Interest In Missing Men Case Released On $1 Million Bail

Weintraub wouldn’t say why DiNardo is being honed in on.

“There are some very obvious links. I have to let you draw your own conclusions,” said Weintraub. “You know that his parents own the property. There’s information that I am privy to that I can’ share with you.”

A friend of DiNardo’s who spoke on condition of anonymity claimed that he was never known to be violent.

“I’ll tell you that he was normal up until last year. He was in a quad accident and hit his head and was stranded for a day or so with a brain bleed. He had frontal lobe damage,” the friend said.

Neither DiNardo nor his lawyer could immediately be reached for comment.

If you have any information on the case, you are asked to call 215-297-8201.

Authorities are continuing their search for the four missing men.

Full coverage HERE.