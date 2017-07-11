Carson Wentz Launches AO1 Foundation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz has launched the AO1 Foundation, he announced on Tuesday.
The AO1 Foundation is a a nonprofit whose mission is to “demonstrate the love of God by providing opportunities and support for the less fortunate and those in need.”
The foundation will focus on three main objectives, which Wentz is passionate about:
- Service dogs: To support youth in the Philadelphia area by providing service dogs to assist with their development and quality of life
- Hunting and outdoor opportunities: To provide hunting and outdoor opportunities for individuals with physical challenges, the underserved and military veterans living in the Midwest
- Underprivileged youth: To care for and provide food, shelter and educational opportunities for underprivileged youth living abroad
The Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation kicks off on Wednesday, July 12, with a private event at the Oxbow Country Club in Oxbow, North Dakota.