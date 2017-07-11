Beloved South Philadelphia Park Gets Much Need Face Lift

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Philly park has re-opened after undergoing some renovations. Tuesday, city officials and neighbors held a ceremony to rededicate the space.
“It’s just a beautiful little respite right here in Bella Vista,” said Kathryn Ott-Lovell is Commissioner of Philadelphia’s Park and Recreation Department
Palumbo Park sits between 7th and 8th Street on Catherine Street. The neighborhood park has been refurbished with new shiny black benches and picnic tables, tall street lights and fresh landscaping.
“The number one thing that we want to do at Parks and Recreation is to activate our public spaces and to make sure they are accessible for everyone to be able to use them,” she said. “And I think this project is the perfect case for that.
The park is wedged next to the Fleisher Art Memorial, and is used by the community for fundraising events, tai-chi and a gathering spot for neighbors.