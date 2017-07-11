Doctor: Bacteria Often Found On Reusable Sport Bottles Not Dangerous

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After the website “Treadmill Review” analyzed various reusable sport bottles and found some nasty germs, questions could arise about the healthiness of these containers.
According to the data collected by the site, the average unwashed bottle contained more bacteria than what’s in your average pet’s water bowl.
“It’s really not science,” said Dr. Lee Riley, an infectious disease specialist said. “Bacteria are everywhere, and just because an object contains them doesn’t make it ‘dirty.'”
He added that in “container bottle, any sort of environment, you’re always going to find some sort of bacteria.”
The doctor also said bacteria isn’t dangerous, stating that people often confuse bacteria with viruses, which can be harmful.
Dr. Riley said bacteria is important to stimulate the immune system and aid in proper digestion.
“If we don’t have these kinds of bacteria in our intestine, we will be very, very unhealthy.”