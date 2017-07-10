Zeoli Show Log 07.10.17

July 10, 2017 6:01 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Charlie Gard, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr, dr. anthony mazzarelli, Gov. Chris Christie, James Comey, Joy Behar, Kellyanne Conway, Sen. Susan Collins, Sen. Ted Cruz, Senate Healthcare Bill, The View, Vladimir Putin

3pm- In an effort to collect opposition research on then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr. supposedly met with a Russian lawyer. Sen. Susan Collins said that she believes the president’s son should be interviewed by the Senate Intelligence Committee. 

3:35pm- NJ Gov. Chris Christie is filling in for sports talk show host Mike Francesa on WFAN in New York. 

3:45pm- Are people ignoring a story from The Hill suggesting that former FBI Director James Comey may have had classified information in his leaked memos?

3:50pm- While appearing on Face the Nation, Sen. Ted Cruz discussed his desired critiques to the Senate healthcare bill. 

4:05pm- Dr. Anthony Mazzarelli joins the show to discuss the Senate Healthcare Bill, whether or not the Ted Cruz amendment would be approved by the Senate Parliamentarian, and the opioid epidemic. 

4:40pm- While guest hosting a sports radio show in New York, Chris Christie heard from an angry listener who referred to him as fat and questioned his achievements as governor. 

4:50pm- Is Charlie Gard, the 11 month old baby who was ordered off life support by a British Court, the perfect example as to why Americans should be skeptical about socialized medicine?

5pm- The Donald Trump administration has fired over 500 Veteran Affairs staffers since taking office.

5:05pm- According to The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group, national pollsters have been releasing analysis that is misleading and may sample opinions from significantly more liberals than conservatives. 

5:25pm- While appearing on CNN, Kellyanne Conway called out host Chris Cuomo for talking about Russia more often than America.

5:30pm- On today’s episode of The View, Joy Behar made a homophobic reference while discussing Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin. 

 

