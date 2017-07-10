Zeoli Show Log 07.10.17

3pm- In an effort to collect opposition research on then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr. supposedly met with a Russian lawyer. Sen. Susan Collins said that she believes the president’s son should be interviewed by the Senate Intelligence Committee.
3:35pm- NJ Gov. Chris Christie is filling in for sports talk show host Mike Francesa on WFAN in New York.
3:45pm- Are people ignoring a story from The Hill suggesting that former FBI Director James Comey may have had classified information in his leaked memos?
3:50pm- While appearing on Face the Nation, Sen. Ted Cruz discussed his desired critiques to the Senate healthcare bill.
4:05pm- Dr. Anthony Mazzarelli joins the show to discuss the Senate Healthcare Bill, whether or not the Ted Cruz amendment would be approved by the Senate Parliamentarian, and the opioid epidemic.
4:40pm- While guest hosting a sports radio show in New York, Chris Christie heard from an angry listener who referred to him as fat and questioned his achievements as governor.
4:50pm- Is Charlie Gard, the 11 month old baby who was ordered off life support by a British Court, the perfect example as to why Americans should be skeptical about socialized medicine?
5pm- The Donald Trump administration has fired over 500 Veteran Affairs staffers since taking office.
5:05pm- According to The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group, national pollsters have been releasing analysis that is misleading and may sample opinions from significantly more liberals than conservatives.
5:25pm- While appearing on CNN, Kellyanne Conway called out host Chris Cuomo for talking about Russia more often than America.
5:30pm- On today’s episode of The View, Joy Behar made a homophobic reference while discussing Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin.