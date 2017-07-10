Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Swings Into 1st Place Finish

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As expected, Spider-Man soared above the weekend competition.
The superhero fantasy, Spider-Man: Homecoming, the sixth film in the rebooted franchise, debuted by earning an estimated $117-million for a runaway first-place finish.
The runner-up was last weekend’s leader, the animated threequel, Despicable Me 3, which took in another $34-million.
Rounding out the top five were holdovers Baby Driver, with $13-million; Wonder Woman, with $10-million; and Transformers: The Last Knight, with $6-million.
Overall, industry-wide totals were much higher than those of last weekend and slightly higher than those of a year ago.