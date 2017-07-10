Couple Gets Hitched On, Rides A Roller Coaster

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Life and marriage are often described as a roller coaster and one Pennsylvania couple made that phrase literal recently.
Congratulations to the happy couple! Thanks for sharing your special day with us. pic.twitter.com/3UL2VKGxZQ
A West Mifflin pair tied the knot on a roller coaster at Kennywood Park known as the Phantom’s Revenge on Friday afternoon, according to a report by Lisa Wardle.
Then, the husband and wife rode and embraced their roller coaster of love.
According to the report, Kennywood Park hosts upwards to six weddings a year.
If you are looking to do something similar at Kennywood Park, a payment of $400 to start will get admissions for your spouse, your officiant and you, sound equipment, a 90-minute photo shoot and a first ride on any attraction at the amusement park.
For those wondering if the wedding ceremony disrupted the amusement park’s normal routine, Friday’s wedding closed off Phantom’s Revenge for just half an hour, according to report.