The Dom Giordano Show: Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Burns Davison & Jake Tapper | July 10

9:00-Philadelphia police investigating a noose placed around Rittenhouse Square.
9:20-President Trump thinking of the idea to form a cyber security partnership with Russia.
9:50-Embarrassed by President Trump’s behavior abroad?
10:00-Attorney General, Josh Shapiro, joined discussing Pennsylvania’s fight against the opioid epidemic.
10:35-Burns Davison, Rule & Compliance Chair of South Carolina Youth Soccer Association, joined discussing the new rule to keep parents quiet during games.
11:00-Jake Tapper of CNN joined discussing the news of the day.
11:20-Ron Brownstein, “[The White House] has given up on the idea of speaking to a broader Country.”
11:35-Teen suspended from job for buying a brownie for a police officer.